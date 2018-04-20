Hurricanes' coach Bill Peters resigns after 4 seasons with club
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters watches from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 12:49PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Bill Peters has resigned as the Carolina Hurricanes' coach after four seasons and no playoff berths.
Peters announced his decision Friday through the team, saying in a statement that "this is a good time to move on."
Peters went 137-138-53 in his lone NHL head coaching job. He had one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2016.
The Hurricanes also are looking for a new general manager after Hall of Fame player Ron Francis was reassigned to another front-office position during the season. Francis hired Peters in 2014.
Carolina's nine-year playoff drought is one of the longest in NHL history.