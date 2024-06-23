Hungary snatches 1-0 win over Scotland to leave it with chance of making last 16 at Euro 2024

STUTTGART, Germany -

A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time as Hungary secured third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

Hungary now faces an anxious wait to see if its three points will be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams.

It might not know until Wednesday when the final round of group games finishes.

Germany topped the group after a late goal saw it rescue a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Scotland was eliminated after finishing last in the group, with just one point from a draw against Switzerland. It was humiliated 5-1 by Germany in the Euro 2024 opener.

"We did go for it, but we got sucker-punched," Scotland captain Andy Robertson told the BBC. "A draw wasn't going to be enough realistically.

"Tonight and for a long time we have to get over this. It's a tough one. It's devastating. All the lads are absolutely gutted. I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down."

If Hungary does progress, it appeared unlikely that forward Barnabas Varga will take part after a serious-looking injury.

Varga was in stable condition in hospital after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn midway through the second half. His teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern.

Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off after a delay of around 10 minutes.

Despite both teams needing the win in Stuttgart, chances were few and far between.

Scotland was dominating possession but not doing much with it and struggling to break Hungary down.

But Hungary started to get a foothold in the match and almost took the lead four minutes from the break, although the flag might have gone up for offside had Willi Orban's header — from a clever Dominik Szoboszlai free kick — not hit the crossbar and gone out for a goal kick.

Scotland ended the half with 64 per cent possession but no attempts on goal whatsoever. Hungary had five.

Steve Clarke's side finally had a shot in the 53rd but Che Adams curled his effort way over the bar.

Csoboth was brought on in the 86th minute and he almost had an immediate impact as he hit the far post from a tight angle.

Both goalkeepers had to make saves in a chaotic 10 minutes of stoppage time before Csoboth snatched the win.

Csoboth started the counterattack and, with Scotland outnumbered, picked out an unmarked Roland Sallai before sprinting into the area to receive the return pass and slot into the near corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Hungary players and fans.