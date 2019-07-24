Hungary's Milak breaks Michael Phelps' world record in 200-metre butterfly
Gold medalist Hungary's Kristof Milak poses with his medal following the men's 200m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:58AM EDT
GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of -- Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-metre butterfly at the world swimming championships, breaking Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record.
Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds on Wednesday to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.
The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.
Chad le Clos of South Africa took out the race under world-record pace through the first lap before Milak gained the lead after 150 metres.