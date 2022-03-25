Hulkenberg replaces Vettel again for Saudi Arabian GP

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Joan Monfort / AP) Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Joan Monfort / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS