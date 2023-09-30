How to watch 'Toy Story Funday Football' in Canada

The NFL is airing a special animated broadcast featuring 'Toy Story' characters when the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Dubbed 'Toy Story Funday Football,' the real-time simulcast will bring the NFL experience to the 'Toy Story' world with an animated experience inside Andy’s room.

The broadcast will be available exclusively on TSN+ in Canada, a TSN spokesperson confirmed to CTVNews.ca.

The original telecast will be live from London's Wembley Stadium while the alternative broadcast will come "complete with appearances from classic Toy Story characters," according to Disney.

Fans can also expect to see Bo Peep, Bullseye, Forky, Green Aliens and Slinky Dog.

The telecast will be entirely animated, with the players' movements in sync with what is happening in real time on the field.

In the U.S., viewers can watch it on Disney+ or ESPN+. The replay will be available on Disney+ for 30 days.

This is the second time this year ESPN has done an animated alternate broadcast using Disney characters. In March, it aired the "NHL Big City Greens Classic" during a game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

Drew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year old Pepper Persley will be the announcers for the game and fully animated.

'Toy Story Funday Football' will stream live this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With files from The Associated Press