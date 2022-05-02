How to watch the funeral of hockey legend Guy Lafleur on CTV News

The hockey world will be gathering in Montreal on Tuesday for the funeral of legend Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.

Lafleur, known as “The Flower,” will lie in state at the Bell Centre on May 1 from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. and May 2 from 10:30 p.m.-3 p.m. The national funeral will be held May 3 at 11 a.m. at Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral.

The service will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app.

CTV National News Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin and reporter Vanessa Lee will be speaking to players past and present, as well as fans, as they remember the icon who helped the Montreal Canadiens hoist five Stanley Cups.