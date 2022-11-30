How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco

Canada forward Alphonso Davies arrives during practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Canada forward Alphonso Davies arrives during practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE SPORTS NEWS