Hovland sets Olympia Fields record with 61 to win BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland holds the Western Golf Association Trophy, left, and the BMW Championship Trophy after winning in the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Aug. 20, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Viktor Hovland holds the Western Golf Association Trophy, left, and the BMW Championship Trophy after winning in the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Aug. 20, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MORE SPORTS NEWS