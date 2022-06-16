Host cities for FIFA 2026 World Cup to be announced today; three Canadian cities on shortlist

The cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be announced this afternoon, with three Canadian cities on the list vying to be chosen.

In Edmonton, Alta., the Commonwealth Stadium, which hosted matches at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, is one of the potential venues.

Toronto, Ont., is home to the BMO Field, which hosts Toronto Argonauts games but was originally constructed as a soccer venue. It can seat around 28,000 fans.

BC Place in Vancouver, B.C., is the third venue awaiting news on whether it will host a match in the next World Cup. It has a capacity of around 54,000 and has an artificial surface.

There are 23 venues in total hoping to become one of the hosts, including locations in the U.S. and Mexico.

The host cities are expected to be announced at 5 p.m. (EDT).