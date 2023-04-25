Horvat among NHL stars coming up small early in playoffs

New York Islanders' Bo Horvat watches a replay during the Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., on April 17, 2023. (Karl B DeBlaker / AP) New York Islanders' Bo Horvat watches a replay during the Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., on April 17, 2023. (Karl B DeBlaker / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS