SYDNEY, N.S. -- Ontario's Rachel Homan played the percentages in a clinical 3-4 Page Playoff victory Saturday over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

It paid off in a 6-4 win at Centre 200, giving the Ottawa skip a berth in Sunday's semifinal.

Homan elected to hit and stick for a single and a 5-3 lead in the eighth rather than blank the end. That gave hammer to McCarville -- who led all teams with 21 steals -- and forced her to try to create offence.

With lots of rocks in play in the ninth, Homan nailed a hit to take away any hope of a McCarville deuce. When Northern Ontario settled for a single, it gave Ontario what it desired -- a one-point lead with hammer coming home.

The plan worked to perfection as Homan cleared two stones with her final throw for the win.

"We just wanted to manage the scoreboard," Homan said.

The 1-2 Page game between Alberta's Chelsea Carey and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle was set for Saturday evening.

Ontario coach Marcel Rocque pointed out Homan was 11-2 in one-point games with hammer this season and 5-0 in extra ends with hammer. He said the rink is getting more and more comfortable in that situation.

"You can see the fruits of our work and our labour," Rocque said. "Now they're looking for it and they feel confident with it."

Homan will play the loser of the 1-2 game in the semifinal. The 1-2 winner will lock up a berth in Sunday night's final against the semifinal winner.

Northern Ontario started slowly with a few mistakes in the opening end. Third Kendra Lilly flashed a stone to give Ontario a chance to score three.

However, McCarville bailed out her team with a great double takeout to prevent a big end. Homan was held to an opening deuce.

Homan delivered a double takeout of her own in the second end helping force McCarville to one point. The teams exchanged singles with Homan drawing the four-foot to take a 4-2 lead into the mid-game break.

McCarville was hoping to score a pair in the sixth end with hammer but barely missed an angle runback. Northern Ontario did manage a single on a measure.

Homan threw through the empty house in the seventh end.

"She's a great player but you've got to put the heat on," said Northern Ontario coach Rick Lang. "We didn't put enough heat on tonight."

Northern Ontario lead Sarah Potts shot 96 per cent to lead all players. Her teammates had mediocre numbers as Ontario shot 82 per cent overall to 73 per cent for Northern Ontario.

"We just didn't really have any opportunities to get the deuce or anything going today," McCarville said. "It was just a little bit of a struggle."

Both teams entered the playoffs with 8-3 records. Homan, a three-time Scotties champion, defeated McCarville 6-4 in the preliminary round opener.

This is the second year the Scotties has used a 16-team format. Eight teams were cut after the preliminary round and four more were trimmed Friday night after the championship round.

The Scotties winner will represent Canada at the March 16-24 women's world championship in Silkeborg, Denmark.

The Canadian men's curling championship -- the Tim Hortons Brier -- is set for March 1-10 in Brandon, Man.

Notes: Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was in attendance. ... McCarville, Lilly and Potts were named to the competition's second all-star team. Ontario's Joanne Courtney took the honour at second. ... Potts was also named the winner of the sportsmanship award. ... Curling Canada announced the 2021 Olympic Trials will be held at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.