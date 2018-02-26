

CTVNews.ca Staff





An eight-year-old Nova Scotia hockey player who lost part of her hand in an accident isn’t letting the injury keep her from the game she loves.

Ava Foote, 8, slipped and fell onto a carpentry tool last June, severing her hand at the knuckles.

Her mother, Angela Foote, says it took a couple days for the news to sink in, “but she never let it bother her, so we just kind of went with it.”

“She just said, ‘I'm going to use my left hand. I'm just going to do it this way,’” Angela Foote recalls.

That includes her approach to her favourite sport, which the young centre was back at just months later.

“I have a hockey glove from Hockey Canada and it helps hold on to the stick for me,” Ava explained to CTV Atlantic.

Hockey Canada named her ambassador for the month of March, an honour she will receive Friday at a game in Pictou County.

Ava is also a budding philanthropist. Instead of birthday presents last month, she asked for donations to the hospital that helped her get back on the ice.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff