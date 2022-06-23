Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

Hockey Canada logo is seen at an event in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. TSN has extended its media rights agreement with Hockey Canada through the 2033-34 season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) Hockey Canada logo is seen at an event in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. TSN has extended its media rights agreement with Hockey Canada through the 2033-34 season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

MORE SPORTS NEWS