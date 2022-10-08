Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns

The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.

“I joined the Hockey Canada Board of Directors in November 2020 as a volunteer. It was my strong commitment to making the game more safe, accessible, inclusive and welcoming,” Skinner said in a statement.

“Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization.”

Hockey Canada has been under the national microscope since May when it was revealed it had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the 2018 national junior men's hockey team during a June gala event in London, Ont., that year.

Among other revelations that followed was Hockey Canada's admission it drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

Also, Halifax police were asked to investigate an alleged sexual assault by members of the 2003 national junior men's team.

The feds have frozen Hockey Canada's funding, and the organization has been bleeding sponsorships recently, with brands such as Nike, Canadian Tire, Scotiabank and Tim Hortons suspending their support.

Skinner, who was appointed interim board chair Aug. 6., resigns days after a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday when she defended Hockey Canada's handling of allegations of group sexual assault.

With files from Canadian Press