Hockey Canada releases slate of candidates to form new board of directors

CALGARY -

Hockey Canada has named its slate of candidates to fill the nine vacant positions on its board of directors on a one-year term.

The organization's provincial and territorial members will hold a vote Saturday on whether to accept or reject the entire slate, which includes five women and four men.

Hockey Canada's board stepped down in October as part of the fallout from its past handling of sexual assault allegations and hushed payouts to victims.

Hugh L. Fraser, a retired judge with nearly three decades of experience at the Ontario court of justice, has been nominated as board chair.

Fraser, who as born in Jamaica, and grew up in Kingston, Ont., has been an arbitrator on the Court of Arbitration for Sport since 1995 and served on the first ad hoc court at the 1996 Olympics.

Cassie Campbell-Pascall brings the most experience with Hockey Canada to the table among the nominees.

A three-time Olympian who captained Canada's women's team to gold medals in 2002 and 2006, Campbell-Pascall currently sits on the Hockey Canada Foundation board.

She was the first female hockey player inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and is an Order of Canada recipient. Campbell-Pascall was also the first woman to provide colour commentary on Hockey Night in Canada.

The other nominees are Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, Dave Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole.

Borbridge, Jacko and Poole have significant hockey administration experience.

Borbridge, a corporate lawyer from Calgary, served on the board of the Girls Hockey Calgary Association and the Glenlake Minor Hockey Club.

Jacko, who is an Anishinaabe from Wiikwemkoong First Nation, is the assistant deputy attorney general for the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General. She is also president and a former coach of the Little Native Hockey League.

Poole, who runs accounting firm Numeris CPA Professional Corporation, has sat as director of the Ottawa East Minor Hockey Association.