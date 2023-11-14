Hockey Canada: Findings of investigation into 2018 Canada junior team under appeal
Hockey Canada says the findings of an investigative report into allegations of sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team are under appeal.
The organization says the in-camera appeal will begin "in the near future."
Hockey Canada says it received a final third-party report conducted by the law firm of Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP in November 2022.
It says an independent adjudicative panel held a hearing to determine whether players on the 2018 junior team breached Hockey Canada's code of conduct, and if so what penalties should be imposed.
Hockey Canada said the panel provided its final adjudicative report to all involved parties after the hearing was complete, and the request for appeal was filed shortly after.
All players from the 2018 team remain suspended by Hockey Canada and ineligible to play, coach, officiate or volunteer with Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs pending completion of the appeal.
