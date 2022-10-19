Hockey Canada announces women's hockey team coaching staff for upcoming season

Canada's Sarah Fillier, left, and Switzerland's Lena Marie Lutz in action during the IIHF World Championship Woman's hockey semi-final match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Canada's Sarah Fillier, left, and Switzerland's Lena Marie Lutz in action during the IIHF World Championship Woman's hockey semi-final match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS