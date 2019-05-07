

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- High school rugby players in Nova Scotia will be returning to the pitch to finish their season following a meeting today between the provincial government and school officials.

The Education Department and the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation have agreed to let Rugby Nova Scotia manage the rest of the season, including regional and provincial playoffs.

The department says over the summer it will work with the federation, Rugby Nova Scotia and medical experts to review safety in sports.

The federation and the department also agreed to review their existing memorandum of agreement.

Today's meeting in Truro, N.S., came after the federation announced without notice last week that it was cancelling the remainder of the rugby season because of safety and insurance concerns.

The decision resulted in a backlash from players, politicians and Rugby Canada.