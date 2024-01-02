Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women's World Cup
The Spanish player kissed on the lips by the soccer president at the Women's World Cup final appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official.
Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her version of the kiss by Luis Rubiales following Spain's victory over England in the final in Sydney in August.
"Everything went well," Hermoso told reporters afterward. "The judicial process will continue its course, and thanks for the support that many of you had given to me."
The incident sparked outrage across the soccer world and ignited one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain. It also led to a boycott of the national team by the World Cup-winning players, and to the eventual resignation of Rubiales despite his denial of wrongdoing and his allegation that the kiss was consensual.
Hermoso was expected to reiterate in court her allegations that the kiss was unwanted and Rubiales and his staff tried to pressure her and her family to downplay the incident that tarnished Spain's first Women's World Cup title.
The testimony was behind close doors and the court did not release any details about her statements. Spanish media said Hermoso asked the judge to keep her court appearance as private as possible. She arrived wearing a grey coat and waved to journalists before entering the court through one of its main entrances along with her lawyers.
Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion, alleging he tried to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.
The judge is also hearing testimony from other World Cup-winning players, coaches and federation officials, before deciding whether to start a trial.
Among those being investigated for allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso was former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and other former federation officials.
Rubiales previously denied wrongdoing to the judge who imposed a restraining order on him not to contact Hermoso.
The 33-year-old Hermoso, the record scorer for Spain's women's team, said last year she received threats in the fallout from the kiss, though she did not elaborate.
Hermoso became somewhat of a celebrity in Spain after coming forward to denounce the kiss and help promote a "Me Too" movement in the country. She was one of the New Year's Eve presenters on public television on Saturday, calling for a 2024 with more equality. Hermoso announced this week that she will play for Mexican club Tigres after a stint with Pachuca.
The boycott of the national team ended last year after players were given guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.
Based on a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty, according to the prosecutors' office in Madrid. The new law eliminated the difference between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault," sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.
FIFA banned Rubiales for three years until after the men's 2026 World Cup. His ban will expire before the next women's tournament in 2027.
He resigned as the federation president and as a UEFA vice president on Sept. 10 amid mounting pressure in Spain from lawmakers and players. One day later, UEFA thanked Rubiales for his service.
--------
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
What major players are hoping for as feds consult on national short-term rental tax changes
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women's World Cup
The Spanish player kissed on the lips by the soccer president at the Women's World Cup final appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Sniffing women's tears makes men less aggressive: study
A peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology last month has found that, despite being odourless, women's tears activate certain human smell receptors and reduce aggression in men.
Politics
-
Canada to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
The federal government says a maximum of 1,000 Palestinian relatives of Canadian citizens will be able to apply to escape the Gaza Strip with Canada's help.
-
What major players are hoping for as feds consult on national short-term rental tax changes
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
-
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says, calling back to his own experiences of being targeted for his identity.
Health
-
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
-
Ex-gang leader makes his bid in Las Vegas court for house arrest before trial in Tupac Shakur case
A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas plans to ask a judge on Tuesday to release him to house arrest ahead of the trial in June.