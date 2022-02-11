Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 7 of Beijing Olympics

Canada couldn't add to its medal haul early Friday at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 7 in Beijing.

Curling

Canada’s Skip Jennifer Jones and Kaitlyn Lawes watch the play during preliminary round curling action against Japan at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Jennifer Jones dropped a match against Japan on Friday 8-5 giving the Winnipeg skip her first-ever Olympic loss in 13 draws. Jones now has a 1-1 record at the Beijing Games after opening the tourney with a 12-7 win over South Korea on Thursday.

Super-G

Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon makes a jump during the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Quebec native Marie-Michele Gagnon was the fastest Canadian in the women's super-G event on Friday, finishing in 14th place in a time of one minute and 14.65 seconds. Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won gold in 1:13.51 while Austria's Mirjam Puchner took silver in 1:13.73 and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin earned bronze with a time of 1:13.81.

Speedskating

Canada’s Graeme Fish competes in the men’s 10,000-metre speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Graeme Fish finished sixth in the men's long-track speedskating's 10,000 metres. Teammate and defending Olympic champion Ted-Jan Bloemen faded badly to finish eighth. Sweden's Nils van der Poel won gold in 12 minutes 30.74 seconds, to shatter his own world record.

Fish, a 24-year-old from Moose Jaw, Sask., finished in 12:58.80. Bloemen, a 35-year-old from Calgary, crossed in 13.01.39.

--with a file from The Canadian Press