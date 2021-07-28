HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Penny Oleksiak added to Canada's medal haul in the pool on day 5, capturing bronze and becoming the country's most decorated Canadian Summer Olympian of all time.

Here's a look at some of the 2020 Summer Olympic medal events you may have missed overnight.

Swimming

Penny Oleksiak

Penny Oleksiak captured the bronze medal in the 200-metre freestyle event on Wednesday, giving the Toronto native her sixth Olympic career medal and making her Canada's most decorated summer Olympian. The 21-year-old's latest performance also ties her for the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time, joining the ranks with speedskater/cyclist Clara Hughes and speedskater Cindy Klassen.

Rowing

Canada's Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick

Canada missed the podium in the women's double sculls competition with Jessica Sevick and Gabrielle Smith finishing the 2,000-metre race in sixth place with a time of six minutes 53.19 seconds, well behind medal winners Romania, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The Canadian pair had posted the fourth-fastest time in the semi-finals.

Cycling

Canada's Leah Kirchmann

Canada's Leah Kirchmann competed in the women's road cycling individual time trial, finishing in 12th while fellow Canadian Karol-Ann Canuel finished in 14th position. On the men's side, Canada's Hugo Houle finished 13th overall.