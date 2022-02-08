Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 4 of Beijing Olympics

There was lots of action overnight in Beijing but Team Canada couldn't add to its medal haul first thing Tuesday, missing the podium in early action on the fourth day of the 2022 Winter Games.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 4 in Beijing.

Freestyle big air

Canada's Megan Oldham competes in the freestyle ski big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada's Megan Oldham just missed the podium in the Olympic debut of women's big air freestyle skiing, finishing fourth in the competition. Eileen Gu of China claimed the gold medal with a total score of 188.25 points, while Tess Ledeux of France took silver with a score of 187.50. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won bronze with a score of 182.50, besting Oldham's score of 178.00.

Men's super-G

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States, silver, Matthias Mayer of Austria, gold, and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, bronze, celebrate during the medal ceremony for the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Toronto's Jack Crawford was the fastest Canadian in the men's super-G race at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, finishing sixth in the event. Austria's Matthias Mayer won gold in one minute and 19.94 seconds to successfully defend his Olympic title, while Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States earned silver in 1:19.98 and Norway's Aamodt Aleksander Kilde took bronze in 1:20.36.

Calgary's Trevor Philp finished 10th in a time of 1:21.34. Fellow Canadians Broderick Thompson and Brodie Seger did not finish the race.

Hockey

Canada's Ann-Renee Desbiens reaches out for the puck during the round-robin game against the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Song Yanhua/Pool Photo via AP)

Canada's women's hockey team remained perfect in Beijing after dumping its rival the U.S. 4-2. Brianne Jenner scored twice and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot. Jamie Lee Rattray also found the back of the net while goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 51 shots.

Canada closed out the round-robin portion of the tourney on top of Pool A with a 4-0 record.

Figure skating

Canada's Keegan Messing competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing is in ninth place after the men's short program. Messing competed just a day after arriving in Beijing late due to a positive COVID-19 test. American Nathan Chen finished first with a world-record score of 113.97 points. Japan's Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90) were second and third, respectively.

The men's free skate goes Thursday morning, Beijing time.