Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 14 of Beijing Olympics

Canada added to its Olympic medal haul once again, earning two silver and two bronze on day 14 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on Friday, bringing Canada's total to 24 medals at the tournament so far.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 14 in Beijing.

Freeski halfpipe

Eileen Gu, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker celebrate following the freestyle women's ski halfpipe final during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker earned a silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the freeski halfpipe event on Friday. Sharpe won the silver with a score of 90.75 points, while Karker nabbed the bronze with 87.75. China's Eileen Gu took gold with 95.25 points.

Sharpe stomped her way to an 89.00 in her first run down the halfpipe to place her in second. The Calgary native recorded a score of 90.00 in her second run before solidifying her silver medal with a score of 90.75 in her third and final run.

Ontario's Karker put down a solid 87.75 points during her first run down the pipe, a score that was enough to put her on the podium for the bronze medal in her first-ever Olympics appearance.

Curling

Canada's Brad Gushue shouts instructions to teammates during the men's curling bronze medal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brad Gushue defeated American John Shuster 8-5 in the third-place game at the Ice Cube on Friday to give Canada the bronze medal in men's curling. The St. John's skip lost to Sweden's Niklas Edin in the semifinal a day earlier.

Speedskating

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil skates in the men's 500-metre speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Laurent Dubreuil won the silver medal in the men's 1,000-metre long-track speedskating event on Friday. The Quebec native skated in the final pairing with Dutch world champion Kai Verbij, finishing in second place in a time of one minute, 8.32 seconds.

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands earned the gold in a time of 1:07.92, while Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway took the bronze in 1:08.48.

Ski cross

Canada's Brady Leman sprays snow in the finish area in the freestyle men's ski cross semifinals at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Calgary's Brady Leman could not repeat as Olympic champion in men's ski cross, as all four Canadians were kept out of the big final. Switzerland took gold and silver, with Ryan Regez coming in first and Alex Fiva behind him. Russia's Sergey Ridzik earned bronze.

Leman finished sixth overall.

--with a file from The Canadian Press