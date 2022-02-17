Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Beijing Olympics

Canada added to its Olympic medal haul once again, earning a silver and gold on day 13 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Thursday.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 13 in Beijing.

Hockey

Team Canada celebrates with their gold medals after defeating the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Canadian women's hockey team defeated defending champions the United States 3-2 on Thursday to win women's hockey Olympic gold for a fifth time. It was also Canada's 19th medal of the 2022 Winter Games. Canada's Sarah Nurse opened the scoring early in the first period before team captain Marie-Philip Poulin added a pair of goals. Hilary Knight scored early in the second period for the U.S.

The U.S. made it 3-2 after Amanda Kessel scored with 12.5 seconds left in the third period.

Canada's Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots on goal. Natalie Spooner appeared to have opened the scoring for Canada in the first period, but after a review the goal was called back due to the Canadians being offside. Less than a minute later, Nurse found the back of the net.

Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 in Nagano, Japan.

Ski cross

Canada’s Marielle Thompson takes silver in the freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada's Marielle Thompson won the silver medal in women's ski cross Thursday, earning Canada's 20th medal at the Games. Sweden's Sandra Naeslund, who led the race from the start, earned the gold. Switzerland's Fanny Smith appeared to win the bronze medal, but following a review was disqualified for contacting a fellow competitor. Germany's Daniela Maier was awarded the bronze following Smith's disqualification.

Curling

Canada's Jennifer Jones competes during against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Jennifer Jones didn't get the help she needed in the final draw of the women's curling round robin.

Jones beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-4 Thursday to give Canada a shot at finishing in the top four and advancing to the semifinals. However, Britain beat Russia 9-4 and Sweden beat South Korea 8-4, which pushed Canada down to the fifth spot and out of playoff contention.