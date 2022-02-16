Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 12 of Beijing Olympics

Canada couldn't reach the podium early Wednesday, but Jennifer Jones and her curling team won a crucial match against the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 12 in Beijing.

Curling

Canada's Jennifer Jones yells to her teammates during a women's curling match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jennifer Jones and her team won their third-straight match after downing the U.S. rink 7-6 on Wednesday. Jones now has a 4-3 record in the round robin with two more games to play. Canada is currently tied for third in the standings with Japan. Canada was scheduled to play China before closing out round-robin play Thursday against Denmark's Madeleine Dupont.

The top four teams in the 10-team field will advance.

Freeski slopestyle

Canada's Max Moffatt competes in the men's ski slopestyle final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada's Max Moffatt landed in the top 10 of the men's freeski slopestyle event. The Ontario native finished ninth overall after earning 70.40 points on his third and final run. Alexander Hall of the United States won gold with a score of 90.01 in his first run. Fellow American Nicholas Goepper took silver with 86.48 points in his second run and Jesper Tjader of Sweden earned bronze with 85.35 points in his first run.

Slalom

Canada's Erik Read passes a gate during the second run of the men's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Alberta's Erik Read had a rough finish after stumbling during his second run to finish 24th in the men's slalom ski event Wednesday. Read was 22nd after his first run. He finished five seconds behind gold-medal winner Clement Noel of France. Fellow Alberta native Trevor Philp did not finish his opening run.