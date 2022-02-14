Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 10 of Beijing Olympics

Canada added another medal early Monday while the women's hockey team secured a spot in the gold medal final at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 10 in Beijing.

Bobsled

Canada's Christine De Bruin celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Canada's Christine de Bruin won bronze in the first-ever Olympic monobob race on Monday while a familiar face stood atop of the podium. De Bruin earned the bronze medal with a combined time of four minutes 21.03 seconds in the Olympic debut of the pilot-only bobsled event.

De Bruin's former teammate and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries captured gold for the U.S. team while fellow American Elana Meyers earned the silver.

Women's hockey

Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin scores on Switzerland during second period women's ice hockey semifinals action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada's women's hockey team will once again go for gold after trouncing Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals. Team Canada will play for the gold on Thursday and will face the winner of the other semifinals match between defending champion United States and Finland. That game starts at 8 a.m. EST Monday.

Doping decision

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test "extremely unfortunate."

"The situation that has unfolded with respect to the Russian figure skating athlete’s doping case is extremely unfortunate and sad for the athletes," the COC said in a statement Monday. "The COC is fully committed to clean sport and we firmly believe that no one involved in doping or other corrupt practices has a place in the Olympic movement."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CA) ruled Monday the 15-year-old Valieva should not be provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned heart drug before the Olympics on Christmas Day.

Curling

Canada's skip Jennifer Jones delivers a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada's Jennifer Jones ended a three-game skid at the Beijing Olympics with an 11-5 win over Russia's Alina Kovaleva. Jones' rink improved to 2-3 in the round-robin portion of the tourney with a match against Great Britain's Eve Muirhead still left to be played later today at 7 a.m. EST.

In men's action, Brad Gushue defeated Italy's Joel Retornaz 7-3 in nine ends. The win puts Canada with a 4-2 record. Canada will face China at 8 p.m. EST.