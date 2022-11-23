Herdman: Canada top of the group 'was the mission and we missed it'

Canada's head coach John Herdman stands by the touchline during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Canada's head coach John Herdman stands by the touchline during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MORE SPORTS NEWS