Henrik Lundqvist is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, gloves the puck while playing against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final series in Los Angeles, June 13, 2014. Henrik Lundqvist is expected to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, gloves the puck while playing against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final series in Los Angeles, June 13, 2014. Henrik Lundqvist is expected to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS