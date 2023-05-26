Heat still lead East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, right, talks with forward Jayson Tatum during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference Final series against the Miami Heat Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, right, talks with forward Jayson Tatum during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference Final series against the Miami Heat Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS