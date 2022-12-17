Head coach Scaloni answers critics with Argentina's World Cup final run

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, speaks during the Argentina Press Conference at the Main Media Center on Dec. 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, speaks during the Argentina Press Conference at the Main Media Center on Dec. 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS