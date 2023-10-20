Haudenosaunee Lacrosse team one step away from achieving Olympic dreams
The Haudenosaunee Nationals are one step away from achieving a decades-long dream.
Lacrosse was restored to the Olympics program on Monday, with men's and women's versions of the game to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Because lacrosse was created by the Haudenosaunee people centuries before European colonizers arrived in North America, the originators of the game play independently of Canada or the United States in international lacrosse competitions.
But there is currently no clear pathway for them to play at the Olympics.
"I think it would be a huge achievement and an honour to be representing our people on that kind of stage," said Cody Jamieson, who has played for the Haudenosaunee Nationals in international tournaments for 20 years. "I think it would be an honour and a privilege to put the uniform on again.
"I think it would go a long way in showing people that we're still here, that we still exist, that we are still strong and united as a people and as a sovereign nation."
Timmia Bomberry, who like Jamieson is from Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario, said the Haudenosaunee in the Olympics would be "like a dream come true."
"I know it's in the air right now but as the creators of the game, it would just be amazing to be able to go and play on that world stage," said Bomberry, who also plays for the Western University Mustangs.
The International Olympic Committee specifies that countries do not play at the quadrennial multi-sport event, but "national organizing committees" do. That wording leaves the door open for a group like the Haudenosaunee to participate.
World Lacrosse, the sport's international governing body, has confirmed it will advocate for the Haudenosaunee with the IOC.
"Participation at the Olympic Games follows a specific structure involving the 206 National Olympic Committees," World Lacrosse said in a statement. "World Lacrosse will finalize the LA28 qualification process with the IOC after Paris 2024, and is fully committed to collaborating with the IOC, LA28 and relevant NOCs to find creative solutions to showcase the sport's history and enable a pathway for the Haudenosaunee to participate in the Olympics while respecting the Olympic Games framework."
The IOC, however, is less positive about having the Haudenosaunee play as an independent organization.
"Only National Olympic Committees recognized by the IOC can enter teams for the Olympic Games in accordance with the Olympic Charter," said an IOC spokesperson. "This means it is up to the two NOCs concerned (USA and Canada) -- in coordination with World Lacrosse and the National Federations concerned -- to decide if they include athletes from Haudenosaunee in their respective teams depending on the passport they hold."
Leo Nolan, the executive director of the Haudenosaunee Nationals, said his organization is willing to co-operate with the IOC and World Lacrosse, but that they're also responsible to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which is comprised of six First Nations in Ontario, Quebec and New York: the Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk), Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora.
"Whatever they put forth as the protocol that we have to follow, or any other entity that wants to join the Olympic community, we will follow," said Nolan. "What those are yet we don't know.
"Who knows exactly what path we may take, but there's so many different paths that we could potentially be involved in."
Those two requirements -- a willingness to play for Canada or the U.S., and use a recognized passport -- are sticking points for the Haudenosaunee.
Lacrosse was previously contested at the 1904 and 1908 Summer Olympics. Only three teams played lacrosse at the 1904 St. Louis Games, two from Canada and one from the United States. The second Canadian team, however, was called the "Mohawk Indians" and was entirely Kanien'keha:ka players.
The modern Haudenosaunee Nationals were formed in 1983, playing for the first time in the 1990 men's field world championship. Players are from both sides of the Canadian-American border, with the majority coming from Six Nations, about 40 kilometres southwest of Hamilton, or Onondaga Nation, outside Syracuse, N.Y.
The Haudenosaunee were unable to compete at the 2010 men's world field championship in Manchester, England, because they attempted to travel on Haudenosaunee passports. The travel document is a form of identification used by Haudenosaunee people as an expression of their sovereignty.
Jamieson, who was part of the team that was not granted entry to the United Kingdom, stands by that decision.
"They said they would let us in on a temporary visa but as a team, we thought travelling on our own passport would be more prudent in the long run," said Jamieson, who is from Six Nations. "We would like to travel on our own passport and not give into the narrative of 'they're just going to let us in this one time with a temporary visa."'
Israel accepted the team's passports for the 2018 world field championship, with assurances from the Canadian government that they would be allowed back into Canada. Ireland also accepted Haudenosaunee passports for the 2022 under-21 world lacrosse championship.
Jamieson said that after the 2010 Manchester incident the Haudenosaunee upgraded the passports to be biometric.
"Maybe back then they weren't up to everybody's standards, but now our passports are legitimate and up to code on everything," said Jamieson. "They're scannable, they're digitized, they look so beautiful.
"I'm glad that everybody has been checking the boxes off and going about things the right way and trying to get this done the right way, not trying to get in through the back door or the side door. We want to go walk through the front door like every other country."
They also almost missed out on competing in the World Games, a multi-sport event that is a stepping-stone toward the Olympics, in 2022. World Lacrosse and several national lacrosse organizations petitioned the organizers to allow the Haudenosaunee to play, with Ireland's men's and women's teams voluntarily stepping aside to make space in the six-team tournaments.
"Ireland stepping back so we could go to the World Games was incredible. I couldn't believe that they did that for us," said Bomberry, who played for the Haudenosaunee women's team at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. "We do feel supported from World Lacrosse and all the other teams.
"They want us there. They know that we should be there, but it's just being hopeful that we can help everyone else to see that too."
The Haudenosaunee are one of the most competitive national teams in the world.
Since the men made their debut in 1990, they have finished no worse than fifth, and won bronze at the last three world field championships. They have won silver at all five men's indoor lacrosse championships since the event was first held in 2003, with Onondaga Nation hosting in 2015.
A women's program was introduced in 2009, finishing 11th, seventh, 12th, and eighth in the quadrennial world championship.
"The men's team has shown for years now that they can really compete with the top teams like Canada and the USA, and to leave them out of that doesn't seem too fair," said Bomberry. "The girls are really developing now, we beat Canada last year, and we're playing really well against the U.S."
Although all the Haudenosaunee players could, as individuals, decide to play for either Canada or the U.S., at the Olympics, it's unlikely that many would.
Jamieson, who holds dual citizenship, said he would not.
"My goal, what I strive for, has always been to bring a gold medal home to Six Nations, to Haudenosaunee country," said Jamieson, who first donned the purple and gold in 2003. "I don't feel like I would be beneficial for a Canadian team or a United States team.
"Even if they would have me I don't think I would be able to put my heart and soul into it."
Bomberry was unsure if she would represent anyone other than the Haudenosaunee at the Olympics.
"I would want to play in the Olympics, but It's important to represent your own people," said Bomberry. "It's a tough question."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Politics
-
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Trudeau says India's move against Canadian diplomats should concern the world
India's move to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country are 'contrary to international law,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, and the rest of the world should be concerned about its consequences.
-
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Health
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says
Powdered drink mixes that are widely promoted as "toddler milks" for older babies and children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary and "nutritionally incomplete," the American Academy of Pediatrics warned Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors' notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
What's that bar band playing 'Jumpin' Jack Flash?' Oh, it's the Rolling Stones!
Those miracles of modern science, the Rolling Stones, celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig on Thursday.
-
Lupita Nyong'o announces split over 'deception'
The Oscar-winning actress posted a lengthy note Thursday on her verified Instagram account in which she revealed the end of a relationship.