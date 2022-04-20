Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh.Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Florida. Haskins' death was confirmed by the Steelers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh.Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Florida. Haskins' death was confirmed by the Steelers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS