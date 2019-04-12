

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





The debate over a Blue Jay rookie’s home run continues.

Rowdy Tellez, 24, was initially credited by baseball’s Statcast Thursday as having hit the longest home run at Boston’s Fenway Park, the game’s oldest ballpark. Crunching the metrics showed the third-inning blast travelled 505 feet, said Statcast.

That would surpass the 502-foot blast on June 9, 1946 by the hall-of-fame great Ted Williams that is marked by a red seat in Fenway’s right field. It would also tie the longest home run hit since StatCast started tracking them in 2015.

The trouble is, it appeared Tellez’s ball fell into the bleachers many rows in front of the red seat. Game commentators almost immediately questioned the credited distance. Then came the argument that the ball hit off the facing of the upper deck before coming straight down. Statcast calculates, based on speed and trajectory, how far the ball would have travelled had it been unobstructed.

The distance of the home run is now blank on Major League Baseball’s Baseball Savant, a database of Statcast information. And to add injury to insult, the Jays gave up a 5-0 lead, losing 7-6 following a two-run ninth inning by the Red Sox.

"It's the only home run I've ever hit in Fenway, so I'd probably say it's the deepest here," Tellez said after the game. "Probably say all around the furthest home run I hit in the big leagues."

But he’s taking nothing from his short-lived spot in the park's history books.

"Absolutely nothing," he said. "It's a home run. All it had to go is 381 feet over the fence. It's a cool little stat, but it's a tough loss so we're more focused on that."

With files from the Canadian Press

I'm going to have to disagree with Statcast saying Rowdy Tellez hit the ball 505 feet, which would be further then Ted Williams red seat. Check out the video of the homer on MLB's website: https://t.co/2yEwzfUptf pic.twitter.com/sCRV2DxBK8 — OnlyHomers (@OnlyHomers) April 12, 2019

Statcast has officially removed the ruling of 505 foot home run from Rowdy Tellez. #RedSox #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/y3l3b17N8w — OnlyHomers (@OnlyHomers) April 12, 2019

Heated debate, did it hit the numbers or didn't it? Was Rowdy Tellez's home run at Fenway really the longest in the history of the oldest MLB ballpark? This is the angle that claims to show a definitive "bounces off the upper deck" https://t.co/8b2LrjZUuh — OnlyHomers (@OnlyHomers) April 12, 2019

Took a walk down to the area Toronto 1B Rowdy Tellez hit his “505-foot” home run here at Fenway Park. At the end, I zoom in to general area of Ted Williams’ red seat, spot of his 502-foot HR.



You be the judge... #BlueJays #RedSox #MLB pic.twitter.com/3ph9at2S1c — Gethin Coolbaugh (@GethinCoolbaugh) April 12, 2019