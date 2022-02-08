Happy-go-lucky Messing says COVID-19 quarantine was tough on his mental health

Canada's Keegan Messing competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Canada's Keegan Messing competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MORE SPORTS NEWS