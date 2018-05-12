

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer and David Price snapped a three-start losing skid as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday.

Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs and Rafael Devers plated another for the Red Sox (27-12), who climbed back into a tie for first place with the Yankees in the AL East. Craig Kimbrel earned his 11th save.

Price (3-4), in his first start since being diagnosed with a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome earlier this week, allowed two runs and five hits, walked two and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings.

The former Blue Jay, who helped Toronto reach the American League Championship Series in 2015, had his last start pushed back and was coming off one of his worst outings of his career, allowing a season-high nine runs against Texas on May 3.

Justin Smoak hit a solo homer and Anthony Alford picked up his first career RBI for the Blue Jays (21-19), who have dropped seven of their last 11 games.

Marco Estrada (2-3) allowed four runs and seven hits, including one homer, over six innings. The right-hander walked a batter and struck out five.