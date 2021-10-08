Hamilton tops both practice sessions at Turkish GP
Racing with a new engine on Friday, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix.
This season's narrow championship leader led the first session ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and the second from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who drove impressively in both.
Hamilton came into the garage 10 minutes into the second run after complaining of a lack of grip on his front tires.
Once the issue was sorted the Mercedes star topped the leaderboard midway through P2. He finished it .17 seconds ahead of Leclerc and .41 ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Verstappen lacked his usual speed and finished fifth behind his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Although conditions were dry at Istanbul Park, veteran Kimi Raikkonen got his feet wet when his drinks bottle leaked onto his boots. The 41-year-old Finn did not live up to his nickname "The Iceman", using a string of expletives to describe the effects as he berated Alfa Romeo's mechanics.
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who like his Haas teammate Mick Schumacher has yet to score a point this season, lost control of his car and spun off near the end of P2.
There is a third practice on Saturday ahead of qualifying.
Earlier Friday, Hamilton placed .43 ahead of Verstappen and .48 clear of Leclerc, with Bottas fourth.
Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races to go including this one.
But that lead could well be lost on Sunday as Hamilton starts the race with a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season. Mercedes fitted a fourth combustion engine on Friday.
The track proved much more reliable than last year, when it had just been re-laid to host an F1 race for the first time since 2011 and was too slippery.
Drivers complained about the 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) course in 2020, with Verstappen comparing it to an ice rink. He placed sixth in that race after qualifying in second spot, while Hamilton rose from sixth on the grid to win and clinch a record-equaling seventh world title.
Red Bull is powered by Honda engines, but the Japanese manufacturer is pulling out of F1 at the end of 2021. In honor of Honda, both Red Bull and feeder team AlphaTauri have special liveries on their cars for this race, which replaced the Japanese GP after it was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The Red Bulls used a predominantly white livery, inspired by the Honda that American driver Richie Ginther powered to victory at the 1965 Mexican GP.
Pierre Gasly and home favorite Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauris had "Arigato" -- Japanese for thank you -- written on the rear wings.
Hamilton is bidding for an eighth world title, to surpass Michael Schumacher and stand alone among F1 greats. But Verstappen leads him 7-5 for wins this season and 7-3 for pole positions.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
PHAC issuing new national modelling of COVID-19 pandemic
The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada will be revealed today, as the Public Health Agency of Canada is set to present the latest national modelling. As the country continues to face a fourth wave that's hitting some provinces and territories harder than others, officials are expected to outline whether enough is being done to slow the spread.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Canada
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
-
5 bears trapped in Canmore, Alta. over the last week as backyard fruit draws them into town
It's been a busy start to October for bear conflict managers in Canmore as five bears have been relocated from the mountainous community in the past week alone.
-
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
-
Jury to deliberate in Nunavut shooting inquest; Mountie also faces assault charge
A jury in a coroner's inquest is to start deliberations today in a fatal shooting by a Nunavut RCMP officer who also faces an assault charge in another case.
World
-
100-year-old denies being accessory to murder at Nazi camp
A 100-year-old man on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II told a German court Friday that he was innocent.
-
Brian Laundrie was under surveillance before he disappeared, police say
Police in North Port, Fla., were surveilling Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, as best as they could legally before he vanished, police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.
-
Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast
A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said.
-
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 U.S. House probe
Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.
-
India to allow tourists for first time in 18 months
India is to begin granting tourist visas for foreign visitors after an 18-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Berlin police investigating 'Havana syndrome' cases at U.S. embassy
German police are investigating several cases of the mysterious 'Havana syndrome,' believed to have affected around 200 U.S. officials and family members worldwide, at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.
Politics
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
NDP prepared to withhold votes in Parliament, including on the Liberal budget: Singh
Jagmeet Singh warned Thursday that he is willing to 'withhold votes' for Liberal legislation he does not agree with, including the budget.
-
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Health
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
-
Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit new record
Russia's daily coronavirus death toll hit a new record on Friday amid the country's sluggish vaccination rate and the government's reluctance to tighten restrictions.
Sci-Tech
-
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
-
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
-
Microsoft: Russia behind 58 per cent of detected state-backed hacks
Russia accounted for most state-sponsored hacking detected by Microsoft over the past year, with a 58 per cent share, mostly targeting government agencies and think tanks in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members, the company said.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'No Time to Die' is a James Bond film unlike any other
This week, TV pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'No Time to Die,' 'Night Raiders,' and 'There’s Someone Inside Your House.'
-
Whoopi Goldberg receives apology from Barbara Corcoran for body-shaming joke
'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran has apologized to Whoopi Goldberg after Corcoran was accused of body-shaming Goldberg on 'The View.'
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
Business
-
Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal
Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
U.S. employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as Delta maintains hold
U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.
Lifestyle
-
'Don't lose your hope': Afghan girls robotics team speaks from safety in Mexico
The members of the Afghan girls robotics team, who escaped Afghanistan a few months ago as the Taliban resurged, are urging their fellow Afghans to not lose hope.
-
Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break
China saw a major dip in travel over the past week's National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan (US$535 million) at the box office.
-
India to allow tourists for first time in 18 months
India is to begin granting tourist visas for foreign visitors after an 18-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
-
Osorio goal lifts Canada into a 1-1 tie with Mexico in World Cup qualifying game
Four games into the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and Canada is unbeaten, turning heads and raising expectations.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
From Carey Price to Simone Biles: Evolving attitudes help athletes address mental health
Athletes like Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price are paving the way for more honest conversations about mental health in sport, helping to spark an important evolution in performance training, says an Olympic sports psychologist.
Autos
-
Danish police confiscate Lamborghini from speeding driver, hours after he bought it
Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday.
-
Hamilton tops both practice sessions at Turkish GP
Racing with a new engine on Friday, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix.
-
Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.