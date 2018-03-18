

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Charles Hamelin of Ste. Julie, Que., won the 1,000-metre race on Sunday for his second gold medal at the world short track speed skating championships.

Hamelin, who won the 1,500-metre event on Saturday, leads the overall men's standings with the 3,000-metre final and the relay to be held later Sunday.

Hamelin and Olympic 1,000-metre champion Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que., both reached the final, but Girard was disqualified for a bump that saw Hamelin's closest competitor Hwang Dae Heon of South Korea crash into the wall. Hamelin cruised in just ahead of Lim Hyo Jun of South Korea with Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands third.

Hamelin, a winner of five career Olympic medals, announced this week he has scrapped plans to retire and will race for at least one more year.

Shim Suk Hee of South Korea won the women's 1,000 ahead of Sofia Prosvirnova of Russia and Li Jinyu of China. Choi Min Jeong of South Korea, who had won the 500- and 1,500-metre events on Saturday, was fourth in the final.

Marianne St-Gelais of St-Felicien, Que., and Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que. were eliminated in the semifinals, while Jamie MacDonald of Fort St. James, B.C. was disqualified in her quarterfinal.