Hamelin and Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track relay

BEIJING -

Charles Hamelin became Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian, helping Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Wednesday.

Hamelin and Canadian teammates Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion finished in a winning time of six minutes 41.25 seconds.

South Korea won silver in 6:41.69, while Italy claimed bronze in 6:43.431.

Canada trailed the Koreans and Russian Olympic Committee for much of the race, before Dubois pulled Canada into second with 21 of the 45 laps to go.

With 18 laps remaining, Pierre-Gilles pushed Canada to the front of the pack and the Canadians protected that lead until Dubois crossed the finish line ahead of his South Korean rival.

It's a sixth career medal for the 37-year-old Hamelin, who joins long-track speedskater Cindy Klassen as the only other Winter Olympian with a half-dozen podium finishes.