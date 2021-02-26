CALGARY -- Women's hockey star Angela James, Edmonton Oilers executive Kevin Lowe and former Hockey Canada president Bill Hay have been named to the Order of Hockey in Canada.

James was a member of Canada's national women's team from 1990 to 1999. She recorded 54 points in 50 international games and helped Canada win four women's world championship gold medals (1990, 1992, 1994, 1997). The 11 goals James scored at 1990 worlds remains a tournament record.

James was the first Canadian woman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame (2010), and has also been inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (2009), the IIHF Hall of Fame (2008) and the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame (2006).

A former star defenceman with the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers, Lowe helped manage the Canadian men's team at four Olympics, winning three gold medals (2002, 2010, 2014).

Lowe also won the 2004 World Cup of Hockey as Canada's assistant executive director and was the general manager for Canada at the 2012 IIHF World Championship.

As a player internationally, the six-time Stanley Cup winner won a bronze medal at the 1982 world championship and won a Canada Cup title in 1984, recording six points in 16 games.

The Oilers executive will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

Hay was president of Hockey Canada from 1990-95 and was instrumental in the merger of Hockey Canada and the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association in the mid-1990s.

He served as chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame from 1998 to 2013.

As a player, Hay appeared in 506 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording 386 career points and winning the Stanley Cup in 1961.

Hay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 as a builder.

The Order of Hockey in Canada, a Hockey Canada initiative, celebrates individuals for their outstanding contributions or service to the growth and development of the sport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.