Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard poses with his Hall of Fame trophy during halftime of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard poses with his Hall of Fame trophy during halftime of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

