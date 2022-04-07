Hall of Fame five-time Super Bowl OT Rayfield Wright dies

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Rayfield Wright is pictured in 1975. Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle nicknamed â€œBig Catâ€ who went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, has died. He was 76. Wright's family confirmed his death Thursday, April 7, 2022, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo, File) Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Rayfield Wright is pictured in 1975. Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle nicknamed â€œBig Catâ€ who went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, has died. He was 76. Wright's family confirmed his death Thursday, April 7, 2022, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo, File)

