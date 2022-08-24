Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

Len Dawson is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 2012. (Tom E. Puskar / AP) Len Dawson is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 2012. (Tom E. Puskar / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS