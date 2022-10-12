Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championships, says mayor

HALIFAX -

The Halifax Regional Council says it will go ahead with hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton later this year.

Mayor Mike Savage told a special council meeting late Tuesday that "we're gonna go ahead and put these games -- put this tournament, we're gonna do a hell of a job and as we always do" but with a note of caution that "last minute problems are always possible."

He says the city has the expertise to put these games on.

Hockey Canada has been rocked by allegations of sexual assault. which led to its leadership stepping down amid blistering criticism.

Savage says a "high number" of tickets are sold out with the ones that are left being in the hands of Hockey Canada "for things like potential sponsors."

Councillor Tony Mancini says the games will bring in a $50 million economic boost to the two cities with $35 million of it being in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.