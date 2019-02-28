

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





A young fan of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had an emotional meeting with the superstar after his dying mother promised the visit.

As Laura McKay was dying of cancer, she promised her son, 11-year-old Anderson Whitehead, she would do everything she could to grant her son a meet-and-greet with his hero.

McKay died before the wish could be granted, but Anderson got to meet his idol on Saturday “through some very kind and generous friends” before the Habs played the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Video of the emotional encounter shows Price and Anderson hugging while Anderson appears to be crying. Price then signs several sticks, pucks and Anderson’s jersey.

“Carey Price was a class act,” Tammy Whitehead, Anderson’s aunt, wrote in the Facebook post. “Words cannot describe how much this meant to Anderson and we are forever grateful to this wonderful man.”

The video clip has been viewed more than 1.3 million times since Saturday.