Gushue wins men's final at Canada's Olympic curling trials, Jones takes women's berth

Team Gushue skip, Brad Gushue watches path of his rock during men's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials against Team Jacobs, in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin Team Gushue skip, Brad Gushue watches path of his rock during men's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials against Team Jacobs, in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin

MORE SPORTS NEWS