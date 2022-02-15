Gushue qualifies for curling playoffs, Jones wins again at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING -

Canada's Brad Gushue locked up a semifinal berth and Jennifer Jones improved her playoff chances on Wednesday at the Beijing Games.

Gushue, who had the day off, secured a top-four finish when the men's round-robin session was completed in the afternoon.

"It's a big stress relief to be honest," Gushue said.

China's Xiuyue Ma edged Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 6-5 and Great Britain's Bruce Mouat defeated Russia's Sergey Glukhov 8-6.

With Russia and Switzerland both at five losses, it cleared the qualification route for 5-3 Canada.

Earlier, Jones topped American Tabitha Peterson 7-6 to extend her winning streak to three games. That left Canada with a 4-3 record with two games to play.

"It was a must-win," Jones said. "We knew that going in if we wanted to have a chance (at playoffs)."

A fourth loss wouldn't have eliminated the Winnipeg skip, but it would have been a blow to her semifinal aspirations.

Jones was tied for third place with Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa after 10 sessions.

"I feel like we're playing with tons of confidence," said Canada vice Kaitlyn Lawes. "It doesn't hurt when the skipper is making some amazing shots."

Canada was scheduled to play China before closing out round-robin play Thursday against Denmark's Madeleine Dupont.

Win or lose on Wednesday night, Jones won't learn whether she has made the four-team cut until Thursday.

She gave up a steal to Peterson by missing a runback in the ninth but won it in the 10th with an open draw to the eight-foot ring.

"It feels good to throw it and it was exactly where I thought it was when I let it go," Jones said.

In the other morning games, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-4 and China's Yu Han defeated Great Britain's Eve Muirhead 8-4.

Switzerland has qualified for the playoffs at 7-1 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg was alone in second place at 5-2.

Great Britain and the United States were tied in fifth place at 4-4 and South Korea was 3-4.

Tiebreakers are determined by head-to-head record. Pre-game draw shot challenge statistics could be used if more than two teams are tied.

Sweden's Niklas Edin (7-1) was tied for top spot in the men's draw with Great Britain. Canada was alone in third place and American John Shuster was fourth at 4-4.

China and Russia were 4-5 while Switzerland, Italy's Joel Retornaz and Norway's Steffen Walstad were 3-5.

Gushue was scheduled to close out round-robin play Thursday against Great Britain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.