CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. -- Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 at the National with a 5-1 victory over Regina's Matt Dunstone in Wednesday's night draw.

Gushue, who has won 11 titles in the Grand Slam of Curling series, scored a deuce in the third end and two more in the seventh to wrap up his second win.

In other late-draw action on the men's side, Ross Paterson of Scotland beat Calgary's Kevin Koe 6-1. Paterson also improved to 2-0 while Koe evened his record at 1-1.

In women's play, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., edged Sweden's Isabella Wrana 7-6 to remain perfect through two games.

Scotland's Eve Muirhead also jumped to 2-0 with a 5-3 win against Casey Scheidegger (1-1) of Lethbridge, Alta.

Round-robin play runs through to Friday with the top eight teams overall in both divisions qualifying for the weekend playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.