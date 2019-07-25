

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Cameron Payne.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The six-foot-three, 190-pound Payne averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 17.8 minutes in 40 games (13 starts) with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

The 24-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn., has averaged six points and 2.5 assists in 153 career NBA games.

Payne was picked 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA draft after playing two collegiate seasons at Murray State.