Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rick Scuteri / AP) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rick Scuteri / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS