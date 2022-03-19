Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue

FILE - A competitor mushes across Willow Lake during the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 6, 2022, in Willow, Alaska. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File) FILE - A competitor mushes across Willow Lake during the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 6, 2022, in Willow, Alaska. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS